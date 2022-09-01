The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been engaging in philanthropic gestures spanning some years now

Over time, he makes available to constituents his salary which goes to alleviate their plight and lessen the burden on them

On Thursday, he announced that a Chinese manufacturing firm had given all NABCo beneficiaries in his constituency immediate employment

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has once more gone to the aid of his constituents with his philanthropy.

The MP, who also doubles as the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has endeared himself to the hearts of constituents and the general public with his compassionate gestures and donations to people in aid.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and NABCo beneficiaries in his constituency Image credit: @okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

In the recent past, he put his two monthly salaries at the disposal of National Service Personnel in North Tongu, whose allowances kept delaying.

During the COVID-19 era, the MP placed all teachers and other workers who felt the brunt of the lockdown on a monthly salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Not one to rest on his oars, Mr Ablakwa has again gone to the aid of personnel of the Nation Builders Corps programme (NABCo), whose fate hung in the balance after the program's expiration.

Life for the 97 NABCo personnel in his constituency looked bleak, but that has given way to hope.

The MP announced on his social media handle how he had lobbied a Chinese firm in his constituency to employ all the NaBCo beneficiaries immediately.

"I am delighted to announce that I have successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML) located in my beloved North Tongu, to immediately employ all our 97 NaBCo beneficiaries," he said on his Facebook page on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The NABCo programme was originally earmarked to run for three years but was extended later for another year.

The Programme was aimed at giving temporary employment to over 100,000 young graduates.

Though the Akufo-Addo-led government invested some GH¢2.2 billion into the policy, most of the beneficiaries lamented the non-payment of allowances and, in some instances, hit the streets in protest.

