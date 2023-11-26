A spokesperson of the new movement, The New Force, has assured full disclosure of their agenda with hints of the face behind the mask

Shellie Abbiusi indicated that one of the goals of the group is to help Ghanaians achieve their aspirations

The footage in which she highlighted Ghana's harsh prevailing economic conditions has sparked conversations

A new movement, The New Force, has garnered attention with intriguing outdoor billboards with a similar masked face yet to be uncovered in parts of Ghana.

The group has dominated conversations on social media due to the anonymity of the person behind it.

Spokesperson of The New Force drops video. Photo credit: @Shallie_Abbiusi.

Source: Twitter

In a new video following the billboards' appearance, a woman identifying as the spokesperson of The New Force disclosed that the group will soon share their entire agenda.

"My name is Shellie Abbiusi, the campaign spokesperson of the New Force; the campaign of the New Force has generated the most conversations in recent times.

''The agenda is simple; it is that of the people of Ghana to look into our current state and how to attain our aspirations of the people…" Abbiusi said in the teaser, which is making the rounds online.

The footage accentuates numerous anti-government protests, with some lamenting the existing economic, infrastructure, and development situations.

Abbiusi asks if it's ''the government or the people in charge? Is the leadership responsive at all? Isn't it time for a change?'' she added before urging her audience, including Ghanaians, to "embrace The New Force.''

Meanwhile, some people claim that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, better known as Freedom Jacob Caesar/Nana Cheddar, is the face behind the mask and leader of the emerging political group.

Watch the video below:

See how people reacted to the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@Rexix_fcb said:

The new force, we are all embracing it, you know. #TheNewForce.

@0xDaVinc indicated:

This is getting Interesting. #TheNewForce.

@BongoIdeas posted:

The Change begins, and it starts with Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar. #TheNewForce.

@PhilanUTD

Gradually, we are getting closer to identifying the one behind the mask. #TheNewForce is here.

The New Force trends online

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the appearance of enigmatic billboards featuring a masked man and the hashtag TheNewForce set social media abuzz.

The billboards, which carry messages about a potential presidential ambition, have ignited curiosity and speculation among the public as the nation looks ahead to the 2024 general elections.

The images of these billboards, widely shared on social media, have captured the attention of Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh