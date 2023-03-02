Akua Donkor has disclosed her intention to have a ceremonial husband to boost her presidential aspirations

The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party said in an interview that was aired on March 1, 2023 that she will not cook nor clean for this man

Humourous female politician and farmer disclosed that her husband passed away two years ago and it was about time she got a new one

Popular Ghanaian female presidential aspirant Akua Donkor has disclosed that she is in desperate need of a husband to take the place of her late husband.

She said it has been tough staying without a man for many months, but she foresees an even more difficult period when active political campaigning starts in 2024.

"I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician," she told Kof TV in an interview that was aired on March 1, 2023.

Akua Donkor is the founder Ghana Freedom Party. Source: Facebook/@officialakuadonkor

Speaking in Twi, she said she needs a man to be Ghana's maiden First Gentleman, suggesting that she will win the national presidential polls on the ticket of the party she founded, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

"I need a man to become a First Gentleman after I win power," she quipped in Twi.

She also said she was not going to cook or clean for her next husband. She was frank to explain that she just wants the man's support and name to put her in good standing in the eyes of society.

Akua Donkor is always cracking jokes

Akua Donkor shot to political fame in Ghana with her humour and unconventional takes on issues of national interest.

Always addressing the Ghanaian political class in Twi has enabled her to express herself in ways that many find interesting.

Although her GFP is known to many Ghanaians, the party has not achieved any major milestones in national elections.

She made an attempt to contest as GFP flagbearer in the 2016 elections but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission.

In 2020, she pulled through as one of the aspirants captured on the ballot sheet although her performance was abysmal,

The 70-year-old farmer is, however, confident of victory in 2024 with her man firmly beside her.

I'll change Ghana's currency to Pound Sterling

YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 that Akua Donkor promised to change Ghana's currency to a better one if given the mandate as president.

As the presidential candidate of the GFP, she said Ghanaians would adopt the Pound Sterling if she becomes president.

During the 2020 electioneering campaign, Akua Donkor made several promises that she would implement if she becomes the President of Ghana.

