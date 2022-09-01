One of Ghana's members of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has come to the aid of young graduates as the NABCO program come to an end

In a Twitter post, the North Tongu MP revealed that he has been able to secure jobs for 97 beneficiaries at a Chinese company called Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has recently got many applauding him on social media after coming to the aid of some young Ghanaians as the NABCO program ends.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with official from Sinostone Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @S_OkudzetoAblak had him sharing that he was able to successfully negotiate with the management of a Chinese company called Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd to fully employ 97 graduates who were initially engaged as NABCO beneficiaries.

His actually post read;

As Government ends NaBCo today September 1, 2022; I am delighted to announce that I have successfully negotiated with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Ltd (SBML) located in my beloved North Tongu, to immediately employ all our 97 NaBCo beneficiaries.

Many Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 500 retweets with 114 quote tweets and 2,056 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@PotofGlory wrote:

This MP has been employing youth in his constituency long before Nabco and continues to better their livelihoods in many ways. Even if he hasn’t been doing so, what % of law makers in this country went the extra mile for these trainees? Get your conscience back!!

@ZoeAbuBaidoo commented:

Wow. This is impressive

@Michael23713417 said:

How much will they take home a month should be the next question

@JonathanMantey2 commented:

To be honest, you are the best MP in ghana, currently. Even the tittle MP saff be disrespect to your name. May you not change for bad, but do more best things. Blessed

From @Prince_Adams565:

Wow amazing stuff. I wish I'm from your constituency. You are indeed the future president of Ghana. Keep the good work @S_OkudzetoAblak

Member Of Parliament Okudzeto Ablakwa Donates Bicycles And Helmets To Female Muslim Students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in support of girl-child education, Okudzeto Ablakwa made efforts to lessen the burden of girls from the Zongo community doing long-distance education.

He donated several bicycles to the girls from these communities together with helmets to prevent them from walking too many miles to school and getting fatigued. He described the gesture as a new intervention to support girl child education.

In the comment section of the Facebook post of the member of parliament, many Ghanaians showed their delight with regards to the initiative. A lot of people had abundance of praise to shower on Honourable Ablakwa.

Source: YEN.com.gh