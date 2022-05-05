The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta region has been in the news for some charitable acts

Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa put broad smiles on the faces of some girls in the Muslim community

In a post on Facebook, Ablakwa shared photos of the bicycles he donated, and as expected, netizens showed their approval and applauded him

Girl child education has become one of the leading agendas in the Ghanaian society, with efforts being put in place to ensure that more girls receive quality education.

In support of girl-child education, member of parliament Okudzeto Ablakwa has made efforts to lessen the burden of girls from the Zongo community doing long-distance education.

He donated several bicycles to the girls from these communities together with helmets to prevent them from walking too many miles to school and getting fatigued. He described the gesture as a new intervention to support girl child education.

Okudzeto Ablakwa Donating To Muslim Students Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Netizens Applaud A Wonderful Gesture

In the comment section of the Facebook post of the member of parliament, many Ghanaians showed their delight with regards to the initiative. A lot of people had abundance of praise to shower on Honourable Ablakwa.

Ben Dotsei Malor showered Ablakwa with praise, saying:

I just don't know how you do it but you're in a league of your own. May you continue to make impact and bring critical transformation to lives and into communities. God bless you with greater health, greater wisdom, greater success, greater overflow and abundance.

You're purposeful, careful, targeted and inspirational in your approach. May the results last for decades and centuries.

Joseph Kwabena Sam was elated about the gesture and said:

This man is not Just an MP!! He's is angel sent from above to make great impact in our generation. May the God of Abraham see you through in everything you do.

I pray for good health, long life and moreover, may the presence of God lead you in every spheres of your life. I bless your children, family and anyone connected to you one way the other in Jesus mighty name. Amen

Baba Musah also said:

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Always setting the pace. Allah bless you for your generosity towards your people especially the underprivileged

Source: YEN.com.gh