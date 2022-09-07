Hassan Ayariga Celebrates 50 Years, Throws Plush Birthday party
- Ghanaian politician and founder of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, celebrated his 50th birthday on September 4, 2022
- To mark his special day, he threw a lavish party which was filled with elegant decor and a beautiful display of food inside his plush mansion
- Many shared birthday wishes for the renowned politician, while others also admired the lavish decor and his stunning mansion
Ghanaian politician and founder of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, turned 50 years on September 4, 2022, and he threw a beautiful party to celebrate.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos from the birthday celebration, which are a sight to see.
A video of Hassan Ayariga and his adorable family.
Plush decor at the 50th birthday party
An elegant display of food at the venue.
One of Hassan Ayariga's luxurious cars inside his plush mansion.
Hassan Ayariga, his adorable wife, Anita Ayariga, and their children, and the rest of his family were clad in matching gold and white coloured outfits.
Some reactions from netizens on Hassan Ayariga's rich birthday party
affordable_kitchen_wares:
Dear Money, are we fighting Happy Birthday Sir
mizz._.tee:
Classic Cool Ride! That what I am talking about.❤️
gatha_kidswear:
Happy birthday sir
neuro_dr_c:
Aaaaaaahhhh so that’s who lives there! He’s my neighbor
lolo_official147:
Happy birthday to you sir. More life to you
gatha_kidswear:
Happy birthday sir. God bless you abundantly
kandyarcher:
I love this❤️
adua_nige:
See the way my mom was smiling
affordable_kitchen_wares:
Beautiful family.
ritaankobea:
This is soo beautiful
Bride Gifts Groom A Box Filled With Money On Their Wedding Day; Many Left In Awe
Pressure: Bride gifts groom brown box filled with cash on wedding day, many awestruck as they hail her
A bride raised the bar after giving a mindblowing gift to her husband-to-be on their wedding day.
The bride, Ihentuge ijeoma, a renowned fashion designer in Nigeria with the handle @omalified, tied the knot to her lovely husband, @photo_klassik, a professional photographer.
The wedding was a lovely one. However, one video from the wedding that has since gone viral was what she gifted her partner.
In the video, she approached him in a room where he was preparing for the wedding with a brown box in her hand. The box had a golden band securing it.
