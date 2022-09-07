Ghanaian politician and founder of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, celebrated his 50th birthday on September 4, 2022

To mark his special day, he threw a lavish party which was filled with elegant decor and a beautiful display of food inside his plush mansion

Many shared birthday wishes for the renowned politician, while others also admired the lavish decor and his stunning mansion

Ghanaian politician and founder of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, turned 50 years on September 4, 2022, and he threw a beautiful party to celebrate.

Hassan Ayariga Celebrates 50 Years. Photo Source: @menscookgh @pliris_planner

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos from the birthday celebration, which are a sight to see.

A video of Hassan Ayariga and his adorable family.

Plush decor at the 50th birthday party

An elegant display of food at the venue.

One of Hassan Ayariga's luxurious cars inside his plush mansion.

Hassan Ayariga, his adorable wife, Anita Ayariga, and their children, and the rest of his family were clad in matching gold and white coloured outfits.

Some reactions from netizens on Hassan Ayariga's rich birthday party

affordable_kitchen_wares:

Dear Money, are we fighting Happy Birthday Sir

mizz._.tee:

Classic Cool Ride! That what I am talking about.❤️

gatha_kidswear:

Happy birthday sir

neuro_dr_c:

Aaaaaaahhhh so that’s who lives there! He’s my neighbor

lolo_official147:

Happy birthday to you sir. More life to you

gatha_kidswear:

Happy birthday sir. God bless you abundantly

kandyarcher:

I love this❤️

adua_nige:

See the way my mom was smiling

affordable_kitchen_wares:

Beautiful family.

ritaankobea:

This is soo beautiful

