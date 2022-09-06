A stunning bride Ihentuge ijeoma has getten the internet buzzing after a gift she handed to her husband-to-be got many people talking

She walked into a separate room where he was with a brown box in her hand dressed in all-white as she beamed with smiles

Many people on social media have showered unconditional praises on the bride for such a thoughtful gift for her partner

A bride raised the bar after giving a mindblowing gift to her husband-to-be on their wedding day.

Bride and Groom. Photo Source: @omalified @photo_klassik

Source: Instagram

The bride, Ihentuge ijeoma, a renowned fashion designer in Nigeria with the handle @omalified, tied the knot to her lovely husband, @photo_klassik, a professional photographer.

The wedding was a lovely one. However, one video from the wedding that has since gone viral was what she gifted her partner.

In the video, she approached him in a room where he was preparing for the wedding with a brown box in her hand. The box had a golden band securing it.

As she walked toward him, she was beaming with smiles as she handed him the box filled with cash, which had a camera lens beneath.

Many have hailed her for being a thoughtful woman by gifting him with a camera lens since he is a photographer and lenses are quite expensive. Most importantly, many netizens were focused on the bundles of cash in the box.

The viral video has gotten many showering the bride with lovely messages

iamtreasurenla:

A woman that knows the worth of a man God bless your home ❤️❤️❤️❤️

tholartobzcocktails:

The pressure is getting wesser

aakoosa:

Date rich babe many Dey find yansh

ginaonline.giftshop:

No be small . This is nice.

neemzblingplace:

This is so sweet to watch

_bizzle_iz_yours_:

Wow ...so beautiful ❤️

chikabonitafashions:

Awwwwn..This is so sweet

mosesmaaji:

Such a beautiful and thoughtful gift ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations @photo_klassik

thekatchyglam:

Love itttt

