KiDi has gotten fans excited after he announced he would be dropping a single on Thursday, September 8 2022

He shared a short video of himself dancing to the new song across his social media platforms, giving fans a sneak peek

Fans of KiDi could not keep calm after hearing the snippet of the song and headed to his comments section to show their excitement

KiDi got his fans rejoicing on social media after he shared a snippet of his upcoming single, Champagne. The Ghanaian singer, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, will drop Champagne as a pre-release single ahead of the EP 4 Play. He also used this opportunity to remind fans of his upcoming European tour later this month.

KiDi Photo Source: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

From the snippet, Champagne is an uptempo song about taking the sparkling wine and having a good time. It is produced by Nigerian producer Telz, who is known for the producer tag "Funkula." The producer is behind songs such as Patoranking's Abule and Burna Boy's Wonderful. From the video, one could hear the following lyrics;

Champagne for my pain, I stay in my lane. Everyday is my birthday, wetin we gain?

Champagne for my pain, I dey in my lane. Everyday be my birthday, ibi we we dey raid!

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Oh baby you know we outside! Yeah Yeah We Outside

Captioning his social media post, KiDi wrote;

Grab a glass, THIS THURSDAY 08/09/22. We drink good #CHAMPAGNE . We’re about to be OUTSIDE all September in Europe #4PlayEP

The news of the upcoming single also got Ghanaian stars celebrating with KiDi. While Africa's Finest DJ, DJ Milzy, commented 'give dem back to back," Camidoh showed his excitement by dropping spaceship emojis.

Fans Of KiDi React To Champagne Snippet And Announcement

jackieiseverywhere

Certified hit!

vereco_fashion

Let’s gooooooooo

therealchanje

TELL EM WE OUTSIDEEEEE BRO!

tisby_xx

You’re just too good

Source: YEN.com.gh