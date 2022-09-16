The Vice President, Dr Bawumia, on Friday, September 16, 2022, joined other dignitaries at a commemorative service for the late Queen Elizabeth II

The church service held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Accra saw in attendance the Chief of Staff, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, as well as other dignitaries

Dr Bawumia, in paying glowing tribute to the memory of the late longest-reigning British Monarch, said Queen Elizabeth embraced change as part of life and made good use of it

A commemorative service for the late Queen Elizabeth II was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

In attendance at the event were Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, among others.

L-R: Chief of Staff Frema Opare, Veep Bawumia and a group of mourners at the event Image Credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

The late Queen, the United Kingdom’s longest reigning Monarch, passed on at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The British Sovereign, who holds the title Defender of the Faith of the Church of England, widely known as the Anglican Church, served as the Church’s leader for more than 70 years, a position that now falls to her son, King Charles III.

Ahead of her funeral service on Monday, the Anglican Church in Ghana held a special service in remembrance of the demise of their Supreme Governor, Queen Elizabeth II.

The well-attended service also saw in attendance the hierarchy of the Anglican Church in Ghana, traditional leaders, and Members of Parliament, among others.

Dr Bawumia later took to his Facebook page to pay glowing tribute to the late Queen.

Describing her as a selfless person, he said the late Queen was someone who embraced change in whatever way and manner it came.

“….Her Majesty demonstrated that one of the marks of leadership is to accept change and make the best of it. HM Elizabeth II embraced change as part of life and made good use of it when necessary.”

Millions of people from all walks of life are waiting in snake-like queues believed to be stretching for more than four miles around London.

The mourners bid the Queen a final farewell as they file past her coffin over the next three days before her burial on Monday. Some well-wishers have been pictured with teary eyes as they pay their final compliments.

The Queen’s funeral service, which will be held at the Westminster Abbey, will be heralded by cortege and military procession across London before her mortal remains are buried next to her husband, Prince Philip and her late dad, King George VI.

Source: YEN.com.gh