President Akufo-Addo, earlier today, Monday, September 12, 2022, signed the book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra

The book of condolence has been opened for well-wishers and lovers of the late Monarch to pay their compliments.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo signing the book of condolence for the Queen Image Caption: @British High Commission

Source: Facebook

The longest reigning British Monarch, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 96.

In signing the book, the President shared fond memories of his engagements with the late Queen.

According to him, one of those memories that stands tall is the Queen's address to the Ghanaian Parliament when he served as the Member of Parliament for Akyem Abuakwa.

He said he still vividly remembered that day and the address the Queen delivered.

"I remember her presence and her friendliness. It is sad, we all have to go. It is sad that she is gone."

I Wish My "Good Friend" King Charles III Well - Akufo-Addo

The President also took advantage of the occasion to wish the new King Charles III the best of luck in his tenure and described him as a "good friend."

"I am confident that he will do a good job in her succession," he said.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, as well as other officials of his government.

After signing the book of condolence, he had a conversation with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson.

Thanking the President for becoming the first person to sign the book of condolence, the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, commended President Akufo-Addo for the gesture adding that "we appreciate you being an important part of this historic moment."

Queen Elizabeth II: Mom of 4 and Grandmother of 8, Remembering Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Queen had an intriguing life that captivated many.

In 2022, the 96-year-old officially ruled for 70 years after being crowned in 1953 at the tender age of 27, taking over from her father, the late King George, who had passed away in 1953. In remembrance of the queen who has passed, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of interesting facts about Her Majesty.

