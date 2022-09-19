Effah-Dartey has made an interesting revelation about why he is representing Aisha Huang in court

According to him, he is first a lawyer and has a duty to defend anyone who needs his services but also he has many mouths to feed at home

He said if ever he gets a political appointment in the current Akufo-Addo administration, he would ditch his job as a lawyer and take it

His comments on a Kumasi-based TV station follow criticisms by a section of the public who feel he should not be representing the notorious illegal miner

Lawyer for Aisha Huang the embattled illegal mining Chinese lady has said he is defending the unpopular lady because he has mouths to feed.

Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd) has said he’s justifiably doing his professional work as a lawyer.

He told Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV that he has a large family to feed, and so he is compelled to take up cases, no matter how unpopular, to enable him to deliver on his domestic responsibilities.

“People who are blaming me for defending Aisha Huang don’t know what they are saying. I have a wife, children and grandchildren, so I’m only working for my daily bread,” he told the local language TV station.

“People who are criticising me don't know what they are saying. I am a lawyer, I have a mandate to defend anyone convicted for any offence," he said in Akan.

He was then asked if he would stop defending the controversial illegal miner and her accomplices if he gets a political appointment under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, he responded in the affirmative.

“If government gives me an appointment to stop defending Aisha Huang, of course I will stop,” he disclosed.

He further stated:

“Anytime you see me defending Aisha Huang, it means she has paid me fully. As we speak I’ve been paid fully. My only worry is that, I find it difficult to get access to my client. I feel the state is not treating her fairly.”

Because Aisha Huang has earned notoriety for allegedly taking part in the destruction of Ghana’s vegetation and water bodies with her illegal mining activities, many people have criticised Mr Effah-Dartey for representing her.

Many people have said it was wrong for him to defend her because she did not respect the laws of Ghana.

