The vehicle of the renowned evangelist was impounded by officials of the Airport MTTD police station on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The driver of the renowned evangelist was arrested by the police on the Airport bypass stretch as part of Accra-based Citi TV’s war against indiscipline

Police officials say the driver of Dr Lawrence Tetteh will be arraigned before a court in the coming days for using strobe lights without authorization

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The vehicle of the founder and leader of the World Miracle Outreach, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has been impounded by officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The driver of the vehicle, who was behind the steering wheels at the time of the incident, was accosted for using strobe lights without authorization.

The impounded vehicle of Dr Lawrence Tetteh Image Credit: @DrLawrenceTetteh @citi973

Source: Facebook

Strobe lights usually found on police and official government vehicles compliment the accompanying sirens and allow road users to give way for such vehicles.

It is a type of specialized lamp that produces a continuous series of short, bright flashes of light.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But lately, there have been concerns over the fitting of strobe lights and sirens on unauthorized vehicles, which clearly violates Section 74(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, LI 2180.

War Against Indiscipline to Clamp Down on Recalcitrant Road Users

To clamp down on such acts, the police service has partnered with Accra-based Citi FM/TV to wage a War Against Indiscipline among road users campaign.

On one of those usual rounds, the driver of Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh was accosted for using the strobe lights.

The police MTTD subsequently arrested him on the Airport bypass stretch.

Police sources say he will be prosecuted and ordered to remove the strobe lights to serve as a deterrent to other road users.

The War Against Indiscipline campaign aims to raise awareness among road users, which will, in turn, avert the increasing loss of lives to road carnages.

On Tuesday, seven recalcitrant drivers were fined by the law courts various sums between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,400 for breaching road regulations.

NDC Pastor Who Threatened EC Boss Jean Mensa Arrested As Promised By Ken Agyapong (Video)

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Owusu Agyei, a prophet who recently threatened the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, had been arrested.

The prophet was seen in a viral video blasting the EC boss for the controversial compilation of a new voters' register.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh