The immediate past National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is part of the defence team in the Aisha Huang trial

Mr Blay's law chamber is defending the three other Chinese nationals suspected to be accomplices of Aisha Huang

The four who are standing trial for illegal mining offences were denied bail again when the case was called today

The law chambers of the former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay, in court today filed as defence lawyers in the Aisha Huang trial.

Freddie Blay is expected to defend three suspected Chinese accomplices of the notorious galamsey Queenpin Aisha Huang.

The four are currently before an Accra High Court on charges of engaging in illegal mining and selling minerals without a license.

Aisha Huang and her accomplices were earlier refused bail for contributing to the pollution of Ghana's water bodies and the destruction of the environment through their illegal mining means.

When the case was called in court today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Ekeleba Blay, one of the associates of Freddie Blay, held briefs for him, which shocked those present and led to murmurings among them.

All four were again refused bail and remanded into the custody of the National Investigations Bureau pending the final determination of their case.

The involvement of Mr Blay as a lawyer for the accused has not shaken the resolve of the state to seek justice.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abdulai Jinapor told the media after court proceedings that the state is unperturbed about the involvement of the NPP's former Chairman in the trial.

The intense interest in the case by well-meaning Ghanaians compelled the Attorney General's Department to file four new charges against Aisha Huang and her accomplices on September 16, 2022.

These include undertaking a mining operation without a licence, Facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, Illegal employment of foreign nationals and Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

All of these charges are said to be in contravention of section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995, Section 24 and 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

Galamsey Menace: Chief Accuses Western Regional Minister, Deputy Lands Minister And MCE Of Being Brains Behind

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported an accusation by the Chief of Dompim-Pepesa in the Western Region that some officials in the Akufo-Addo government are the brains behind the illegal mining menace.

According to Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, incontrovertible evidence available to him indicates that the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Deputy Lands Minister George Mireku Duker, and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Chief Executive, Benjamin Kessie, are behind the menace in parts of the Western Region.

