Police officers have arrested a man captured in a viral video flogging a three-year-old toddler at Akaa Buem in the Oti Region

The man was picked up by the police earlier today, Wednesday, October 6, 2022, and first sent to the Chief's palace before being whisked into police custody

It's unclear what the motive of the man was during the flogging incident, but rumours are rife that he wanted to discipline the baby for an earlier 'crime'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Officers from the Ghana Police Service have effected the arrest of a man captured in a viral video mercilessly flogging a three-year-old toddler.

According to a report on myjoyonline, Richard Kofi was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Akaa Buem in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.

IGP Dr George Akufo Dampare Image Credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The suspect is said to have been picked up by the police, who took him to the palace of the Chief of the town before he was whisked away into custody.

This brings an end to the two-day hunt by the police to apprehend the suspect who handed down the punishment to the toddler.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

GHC17,000 Announced For Any Information Leading To Arrest Of Man Flogging Toddler In Video

When news of the flogging incident broke on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Ghana Police Service announced a bounty of GHC2,000 for any information leading to the man's arrest. Subsequently, children advocacy non-governmental organization Child Rights International also announced another reward of GHC10,000 for such information, with GHC5,000 being announced by Givers Herbal Company Limited.

This brought to GHC17,000, the bounty declared for the arrest of the suspect who is seen in the less than a minute video lashing the baby with canes.

The boy is captured screaming in excruciating pain, but onlookers who filmed the incident did nothing to go to his aid.

In the video, the suspect is seen holding the baby by one arm and whipping him up while the baby's frantic cries for mercy are ignored.

Odeshie: 4 Ghana policemen struggle to arrest strong driver who allegedly assaulted policewoman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how drama unfolded at the Old Gold House in Dansoman on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, when a driver resisted arrest by four Ghanaian police officers.

A dramatic video of the incident making the rounds on social media shows the uniformed officers forcefully attempting to overpower the man resisting arrest and appearing too strong to be subdued.

One of the police officers could be heard in the clip informing the man that he was being arrested for assaulting a police officer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh