Details of how Aisha Huang re-entered the country after she was expelled for a string of offences have emerged

In court, it was revealed that she illegally entered Ghana through Togo, Ghana's neighbour to the east

She also obtained a non-resident Ghana card ID under a new name, Huang En

Expelled Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang made the news on Monday, September 5, 2022, after it emerged that she was in court for sneaking back into Ghana.

Aisha Huang was arrested and deported from Ghana in 2018 when security forces uncovered her destructive illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey.

But she is reported to have returned to Ghana through Togo, strategically shuttling between the two countries.

Aisha Huang has been remanded in police custody.



According to a Citi News report, the notorious businesswoman would surreptitiously leave Ghana for Togo anytime she picked up intelligence that security forces were gaining in on her.

In the Ashanti Region, Aisha made Kumasi her favourite spot in Ghana, where she sold mining equipment and materials to illegal miners.

However, luck ran out for her when she was arrested with other accomplices at Ahodwo in Kumasi.

Aisha Huang Heard In Court

Her case was heard in court on Monday, September 5, by the Accra Circuit Court 9. She had been charged with illegally selling and purchasing minerals without a license and mining without a license.

The court was presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, who remanded her into custody.

Aisha was brought to court on Monday in the company of three accomplices. The other offenders are Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu, all Chinese nationals.

But Aisha is facing an additional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

Their pleas could not be taken because there was no Mandarin interpreter to help translate proceedings for them. They also did not have a legal representative.

The court has adjourned sitting to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Aisha Huang and Ghana Card

Aisha Huang's Ghana Card.



It was disclosed during court proceedings that Aisha Huang was issued a non-resident Ghana Card on February 27, 2022.

It is not clear how she evaded detection as a deportee of Ghana. Still, speculations are that she may have presented her newly acquired Togolese passport, which identifies her as En Huang, for the Ghana Card.

State prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong, revealed in court that Aisha Huang previously escaped prosecution in Accra when she was arrested.

The detective said when she was expelled from Ghana for engaging in illegal mining, she changed her identity after landing in China, possibly intending to re-enter Ghana to continue mining precious metals illegally.

The inside story of how freed Aisha Huang shot and killed a Ghanaian

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Aisha Huang was not only an illegal miner but also meted out terror on competitors and persons she had misunderstandings with.

According to a former associate of the deported Chinese illegal miner, Christian Addo Kuffuor, he witnessed Aisha shooting and killing a number of competitor Chinese miners and a Ghanaian.

Speaking to Joy FM on Thursday, April 25, 2019, Christina said in one instance, Aisha shot and killed a Ghanaian instantly without blinking at night on a mining site.

