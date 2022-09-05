The Chinese national Aisha Huang gained notoriety for her role in the illegal mining menace in Ghana

In 2018, she was deported from the country, only for her to make her way back, leading to the arrest

She has been remanded into police custody and is expected to reappear in court on September 14

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Chinese national, Aisha Huang, who gained notoriety for her role in the illegal mining menace in 2017, has been remanded into police custody.

Aisha Huang, who was deported from the country in 2018, is said to have played a major role in the pollution of water bodies and the environment during the height of the menace.

Aisha Huang rearrested for galamsey

Source: Facebook

According to a report on GhanaWeb, the galamsey Queenpin was remanded by the Accra Circuit Court 9 and is expected to reappear on Wednesday, September 14.

She was charged together with three others for engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a licence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She faces another provisional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

But her plea was not taken due to the absence of a Chinese interpreter.

The remaining three who are facing the charges together with the notorious Aisha Huang include Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court presided over by His Honour Bright Acquah.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charge and have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on September 14.

In December 2018, Ms Huang was deported from the country's shores after her arrest by the anti-galamsey taskforce.

Aisha Huang Deported From Ghana After Involvement In Galamsey

She was slapped with charges, including undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

Described as "untouchable" and believed to be widely connected to the top echelons of government, she was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act.

But even before the case will travel the full haul, she was deported under mysterious circumstances, which meant the state had no option but to discontinue the trial against her.

That generated a huge uproar among a section of the populace, only for the then senior minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, to attempt a justification for that move.

"Putting [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy," he told participants at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019.

Aisha Huang's Deportation A Mistake - President Akufo-Addo

But in a sharp rebuttal, president Akufo-Addo described Aisha Huang's deportation as a mistake.

"I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake, and that is why that process and procedure is being stopped," he said at a forum at Princeton University during his visit to the United States of America.

Chinese ‘Galamsey Queen’ Aisha Huang Still In Business

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Aisha Huang was still engaged in illegal mining in parts of the Ashanti region.

YEN.com.gh sighted a report on Myjoyonline.com confirming that a ‘galamsey’ task force and Erasmus Asare Donkor, a Luv FM reporter, chanced upon a team of Chinese and Ghanaian illegal miners in the forests of Amansie Central.

Upon arrest and interrogation, one worker confirmed that the illegal activity was masterminded by Aisha Huang, one Mr Bonsu and another whose name was given as Arko.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh