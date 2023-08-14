President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees in charge of security remain tight-lipped despite pressure to present his administration's decision on the Niger coup to Parliament

Ghana has made initial commitments to support a possible military intervention in the West African country by ECOWAS

Meanwhile, a meeting in Accra on Saturday, August 12, 2023, to firm up ECOWAS' plan of action against the Niger junta was postponed indefinitely

Pressure is mounting on President Nana Akufo-Addo to make full disclosure of his decision on the proposal by ECOWAS for military intervention in Niger.

Aside from that, security experts are also united in their opinions that Ghana must not take part in the proposal by the bloc to deploy troops to the latest member of countries in West Africa that has ousted a democratically-elected government.

Police take security measures as the coup supporters gather for a demonstration (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo is captured in this shot in a pensive mood. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

For instance, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said it is reckless on the part of the President to keep the Legislature in the dark about his plan.

"Akufo-Addo’s refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrutiny by the people’s elected representatives is most undemocratic and awfully reckless. West African leaders who purport to be lecturing Niger on democracy must be seen leading by example at home," the outspoken MP posted on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The former foreign minister is convinced that ECOWAS leaders must pursue diplomacy and constructive dialogue to diffuse the tension in Niger.

"The Niger crisis can be resolved without violence and bloodshed," he added.

Akufo-Addo has remained tight-lipped about his decision.

Ghana among ECOWAS countries that support military intervention in Niger

Ghana was among the ECOWAS states that agreed on the activation of its standby military force to restore order in Niger during a crunch meeting in Nigeria last week.

The decision by the bloc followed the refusal of the military junta in Niger to hand over power back to the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, as the ECOWAS states had ordered.

Conflict and security analyst, Col. Festus Aboagye (rtd) has said ECOWAS' threat to sack the Niger junta with the use of force was hasty. The renowned author also backs calls for Akufo-Addo to get his plan for Niger approved by Parliament.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that it was unfortunate that ECOWAS ditched steps like sanctions, suspension and diplomacy and went straight to the threat of war to restore democracy in Niger.

"ECOWAS just jumped from zero to 100 with that declaration," he told YEN.com.gh.

He said ECOWAS is bound to face a "catastrophic failure" should it carry out military intervention.

He explained the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), which orchestrated the coup in Niger has managed to strengthen their hold on political power by holding President the deposed Mohamed Bazoum as their trump card.

Second ECOWAS crisis meeting in Accra suspended

Meanwhile, a second emergency meeting of ECOWAS states on the coup in Niger which was scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2023, has been postponed indefinitely.

This follows increasing concerns over the health of detained President Mohammed Bazoum

The meeting was to discuss how to tackle the Niger crisis after ECOWAS heads of state approved the deployment of a stand-by force to restore constitutional order.

NDC calls Akufo-Addo a disappointment over Niger coup

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo's response to the coup in Niger.

The opposition party said there needed to be a bipartisan approach to settling on Ghana's response to the issue.

The NDC said it expected President Akufo-Addo to subject the issue to Ghana's Parliament for debate.

Security Analyst Adib Saani warns Akufo-Addo to stay away from military intervention

Also, Akufo-Addo was recently advised against actions and pronouncements that may endanger Ghana's security.

Adib Saani, a security analyst, wants the president to be careful because the junta in Niger, which has the support of military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso can destabilise the sub-region.

Adib Saani made the comments on Wednesday, August 3, 2023, when he spoke on the matter on Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh