Former President Mahama has admonished personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to remain loyal to the constitution and the state

This follows the recent economic crisis in the country, which has seen rapid depreciation of the cedi, skyrocketing prices of goods and services

The appeal from the former President comes on the back of an earlier one by President Nana Akufo-Addo

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Remain loyal to the 1992 constitution and the state. That's the passionate appeal from President John Dramani Mahama to the country's Armed Forces.

According to him, despite the current economic challenges, there's a need for all Ghanaians to strive to protect and safeguard the democratic gains.

Former President John Dramani Mahama Image Credit: @cdzas/Twitter

Source: Facebook

The appeal by the former President follows a similar call by President Akufo-Addo for military officers to remain loyal to the State and the Constitution.

Economic Crisis: Please Abandon Coup Plans - Mahama

At a public lecture on the theme, 'Building the Ghana We Want,' on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Mr Mahama admonished the men and women in uniforms harbouring any attempt to forcefully assume the reins of governance via the barrel of a gun to desist from such.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The current economic circumstances though dire, do not give [an] excuse for any acts that are unconstitutional. Working together as one people and using the levers of the constitution, we can turn this situation around," he said.

Mahama Outlines Short, Medium and Long-Term Solutions To Current Crisis

As part of his presentation, the former President outlined a number of practical short, medium and long-term solutions to Ghana's current economic hardships that have seen the country return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

The cedi's depreciation against the dollar and other major global trading currencies, skyrocketing increments in goods and prices, and hikes in transport and fuel prices have further worsened the condition of the ordinary Ghanaian who lament the daily difficulties they endure.

NPP MPs’ Demand For Ofori-Atta’s Dismissal Saved Ghana From An Upcoming Coup D'état – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Fourth Republic was on the verge of being toppled had the governing NPP MPs not agitated for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the move to get the Minster out of office saved the country from an imminent coup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh