Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a top member of the NPP, has said a coup was foiled when NPP MPs rose against Ken Ofori-Atta's stay in office

The statesman said the unprecedented decision by the Majority MPs saved Ghana's Fourth Republic

He has warned the MPs must stand firm against any attempt by president Nana Akufo-Addo to get them to change their minds

Ghana's 4th Republic was on a verge of being toppled had the governing NPP MPs not agitated for the sacking Ken Ofori-Atta, says Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

The Ghanaian statesman said the launch of the surprise campaign to get the finance minster out office on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 saved the country from an imminent upheaval.

“Those who made this intervention have saved the 4th Republic. We were getting close to military intervention but the MPs actions yesterday totally wiped it off and I think the country should learn from that as well," he said on a segment of TV3's morning show.

Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (R) is a respected member of the NPP. Source: UGC.

About 80 Majority parliamentarians stunned the country by threatening the president that they will boycott all the business of his government unless he sacks Ken Ofori-Atta.

The finance minister, a close cousin of the president, has been blamed for plunging the economy into distress. High inflation and a depreciating local currency have driven up cost of living in Ghana.

But president Nana Akufo-Addo has pleaded with the MPs from his government to give the minister a few more weeks to enable him conclude the IMF negotiations to get $3 billion for Ghana's troubled economy.

According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, a respected member of the governing NPP, the MPs got the president's full attention and he may want to change their minds.

"Akufo-Addo, as I know, will definitely make attempts to change their minds, if they instead allow that, then they will be most hated people in this country or on the political landscape,” he added.

He praised the agitating MP for upholding the tenets of true democracy by going refusing to tow line or remain silent about the minister's flaws.

Akufo-Addo Can’t Sack Ofori-Atta Because Ministerial Position Is A Reward – Minority

In a related story, YEN.com.gh has reported that Minority MPs have said the call by the Majority for Nana Akufo-Addo to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will go nowhere.

The Minority MPs claim Mr Ofori-Atta was sent to the finance ministry as reward for supporting Akufo-Addo's campaign in 2016.

First deputy minority whip Ibrahim Ahmed who addressed the media on Tuesday said the best way to get rid of the minister is for the Majority to support their impeachment motion.

