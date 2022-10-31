President Nana Akufo-Addo's televised address to the nation on Sunday has drawn varied reactions from a section of the populace

One such person who has joined the litany of Ghanaians to describe the address as 'empty' is a media personality

The ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in a series of Twitter posts, said the value of the cedi is even higher than the address

According to him, the President failed to strike a chord with the ordinary Ghanaian with that uninspiring address.

According to him, the President failed to strike a chord with the ordinary Ghanaian with that uninspiring address.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo and Ace Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

President Akufo-Addo, in a bid to assuage the fears of Ghanaians who lamented the hardships imposed by the current economic crisis, returned to his televised address to the nation just like in the COVID era.

Akufo-Addo's Speech Empty And Without Substance - Critics

But his critics say the speech, meant to calm matters, has placed them on the edge as all hopes of the economy being salvaged have vanished into thin air.

In a series of Twitter posts, the award-winning journalist described the address as empty and without substance.

A follow-up tweet also added that the value of the cedi is heavier than the address to Ghanaians.

"CONCLUSION: The value of the Cedi is far higher than the value of the president's address."

In his address to the nation, the President admitted the country was in an economic crisis due to many 'malevolent forces' currently working together.

Economic Turmoil Will Be Over Soon - Akufo-Addo

He, however, indicated that his government is committed to dealing with the turmoil, which will be over soon.

Cedi-dollar depreciation, and skyrocketing prices of goods and services, among others, are said to be the contributory factors to the woes of the Ghanaian economy.

Akufo-Addo Appeals To Traders To Stop Slapping Huge Margins On Prices Of Goods In Address On Economic Crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how the president said traders who slap huge margins on the prices of their goods in a bid to break even are doing the nation a great disservice.

During his Sunday night televised address, the president urged traders to be measured in the margins they put on the prices of their goods.

Source: YEN.com.gh