The New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has continued with his 16 regional campaign tour in the Ashanti Region

His arrival garnered significant attention from the crowd as they welcomed the businessman-turned-politician

A video where Bediako engages with the wider online community sparked accolades for the movement leader

The New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely recognised as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, has taken his 16 regional campaign tour to the Ashanti Region.

His recent campaign in the region received massive recognition from residents, who warmly welcomed him.

The New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako sweeps Ashanti Region with his 2024 presidential campaign. Photo credit: iamfreedom.

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako has adopted the famous approach of interacting with the crowd by actively engaging them atop his luxurious cars.

The businessman-turned-politician exuded confidence as he connected with the crowd during his recent campaign, where he shared his vision for a better Ghana with the people.

With his reputation as an estate developer and philanthropist, the business titan is no stranger to the spotlight. The New Force leader aims to challenge the status quo and offer a new form of leadership.

Watch the video from his campaign in the Ashanti Region below:

Nana Kwame Bediako sparks excitement with video of campaign

The New Force leader shared a video online capturing moments from his campaign in the Ashanti Region, sparking reactions from netizens.

Bomba_d3_blackcena wrote:

King already .

Richannor commented:

I'm voting for The New Force. Period.

Papa_slyy wrote:

My president.

Mr_asante_305 said:

Can’t wait to vote for you, Mr President.

Mr.werd commented:

I wish he will be the president of Ghana from this year to 2050.

Bok_de_cornerstone wrote:

Freedom all the way.

Youngest_yaro commented:

The saviour .

Kofi___richway posted:

I love you today, tomorrow and forever, you’re the right man for the job #vofeforfreedom.

Kb__thegoat wrote:

Mr president.

Bennette commented:

Cheddar the Cheddar man.

Goldensignatureautomobiles commented:

The incoming President of Republic of Ghana!! FJC Ghanaian youths arise and take charge! 1+1=11. #sujimoto81 ❤.

Nanaboateng579 said:

The New Force is here to stay .

