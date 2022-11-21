The 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government is expected to be presented on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Despite stiff opposition from both sides of the parliamentary divide, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated his readiness to present the document

The presentation of the budget was delayed to allow for the government to conclude a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

This comes when the minister faces intense opposition from both sides of the parliamentary divide.

"Ken Must Go Agenda" Takes Centre Stage In Parliament

The "Ken must go" agenda has taken centre stage in the legislature after the minority filed a vote of censure for the removal of the minister.

His party members, who were expected to stick and stay with him, joined the chorus and presented a petition to the president for him to be sacked.

More and more MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party are adding their voices to the minister's removal.

Speaking to the media moments after appearing before the Censure committee probing the minority's allegations, Ofori-Atta indicated his readiness to present the 2023 Budget on Thursday.

After the budget presentation, the house is expected to commence debate on the policy document on Tuesday, November 29.

In the business statement for this week, MPs were urged to hold themselves in earnest for a well-researched and informed debate which will end on December 6.

All committees of the house have also been advised to work expeditiously on the budget estimates for the passing of the appropriation Bill before the house adjourning sine die in the fourth week of December 2022.

Ofori-Atta: Professor Gyampo Slams Minority For Allowing Finance Minister To Make Them Look Incompetent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that political science professor Ransford Gyampo had slammed what he described as "shallow charges" presented by the Minority as grounds to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

The senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana also said the Minority had developed a penchant for hyping public expectations of them in their dealings in Parliament.

