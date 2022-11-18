The Minister of Finance has stated emphatically that he never withdrew funds from the contingency fund for the national cathedral project

This comes on the back of claims by the minority that Ken Ofori-Atta engaged in unconstitutional withdrawals from the consolidated fund for the said project

Ofori-Atta is facing a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him by MPs from the NDC side of the House

The embattled minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has categorically denied withdrawing money from the contingency fund to construct the National Cathedral.

According to him, he did not breach the constitution in making payments to support the construction of the project since the money was from a contingency vault and not the contingency funds.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and a design for the National Cathedral of Ghana Image Credit: @InteriorDesignMagazine @Parliament.of.Ghana

Ken Ofori-Atta: Minority Accuses Finance Minister Of Engaging In Unconstitutional Withdrawals For Construction Of National Cathedral

This follows allegations by the minority that the minister, in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 constitution, engaged in illegal withdrawals from the state's kitty supposedly to construct the president's National Cathedral.

But the minister explains that cannot be the case.

National Cathedral: Finance Minister Explains Monies For Project Was From Contingent Vault And Not Contingency Fund

Appearing before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing the allegations as contained in the minority's censure motion, Ofori-Atta said no money had been taken from the contingency fund, saying it was rather from the contingent vault, which was lawfully done.

"…I say with both humility and confidence that I have not breached the constitution in making payments to support the construction of the National Cathedral," he said.

The construction of the national cathedral project, expected to be completed in March 2024, has suffered several setbacks with its attendant controversies.

The decision by the Akufo-Addo-led government to commit over a 142million cedis of taxpayers' money for the project has met varied reactions.

Critics insist it is not a priority project; hence the country shouldn't be saddled with the construction of a project while the money can go into critical state interventions.

National Cathedral: What Ofori-Atta Said About Consolidated Fund And Contingency Vote That Is Trending

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta's justification for releasing funds for the National Cathedral project without Parliament's approval had been slammed by some Ghanaians on social media.

People with insight into the contingency vault have said the minister is suggesting the cathedral project is a contingency -- meaning it was not foreseen.

President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe and other netizens expressed surprise at the minister's answer.

Source: YEN.com.gh