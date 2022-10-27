Members of Parliament from the Majority caucus have acceded to an appeal by President Akufo-Addo for his Finance Minister to remain in office

The NPP MPs had earlier called on the President to immediately dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta for presiding over the current economic crisis

The President, after a marathon meeting with the said MPs numbering more than 90, appealed to them to grant the embattled a three-week deadline to negotiate the country’s IMF deal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have softened their stance and acceded to an appeal by President Akufo-Addo for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to remain in office.

The NPP MPs numbering more than 90, had earlier called on the President to immediately fire Mr Ofori-Atta and a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, over their poor economic decisions and policies, which has left the country in an economic crisis.

President Akufo-Addo, in a cosy moment with his underfire Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @niiayikumensah

Source: Facebook

NPP MPs Make U-Turn On Demands For Finance Minister To Be Sacked Immediately

But in a u-turn after a marathon meeting with the President, the MPs have abandoned those dismissal calls for now and kowtowed to the President’s pleas to grant the Minister a three-week deadline to negotiate a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A press release issued and signed by the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the issue had been stood down until the conclusion of negotiations with the Bretton-Woods Institution and the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November.

Economic Crisis: More And More Ghanaians Call For Dismissal Of Finance Minister

The NPP MPs join a growing list of Ghanaians mounting pressure on the President to fire Mr Ofori-Atta from office.

That position has been reinforced by the Minority in Parliament, which has gone a step further and filed a motion of censure for the removal of the Minister on the grounds of his gross incompetence.

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MP Accuses Finance Minister Of Lacking Credibility To Negotiate IMF Deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, had accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an IMF deal for the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh