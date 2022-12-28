The embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya is 41 years old today, December 28, 2022

Sarah Adwoa Safo took to social media to celebrate her milestone with a special message

Scores of her followers have taken to the comment section to wish her well as she celebrates her day

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has marked her 41st birthday, today, December 28, 2022.

The embattled MP in a post on her social media page thanked God for seeing her throughout the year 2022.

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo Image Credit: @david.obiri.750

Source: Facebook

The former Gender Minister who has spent most of the year in the United States of America constantly updates her fans and followers about her movements and achievements.

Adwoa Safo Thanks God As She Marks 41st Birthday

Her 41st birthday was no exception as she thanked God for seeing her through the years despite the numerous challenges.

Taking to her Facebook page, Adwoa Safo published an image of her in an all-white dress accompanied by a special message.

"What a year it has been. But God has seen me through it all. To God be the Glory. #itsabirthdaydistin."

Her followers have taken to the comment section to wish her well with some praying for long life and good health to enable her to perform her duties in the coming year.

Awal Mohammed

Happy birthday Madam may Allah bless you

ClassPee Della Russel

We have to release a Bugatti to mark this day. Happy, happy birthday my hardworking MP Numero Uno. Let's go and break the 8

Afia Adepa Kwarteng

A glorious happy birthday to the most outstanding woman member of parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo. I pray for more increase over your life my Honorable MP. May this day bring restoration.

DomprehBa Kwame

Glorious Happy Birthday , Mummy. wish you good health and prosperity, enjoy God's supernatural blessings, cheers to greatness.

Okunyin Fiifi Hackman

Glorious, Blessed Happy Birthday my sweet MP, Hon Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo! God bless you with more healthy, blissful, prosperous and peaceful years ahead ❤️

Adwoa Safo, in 2022 made headlines and dominated social media conversation following her unexplained continuous absence from Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh