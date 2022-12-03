The Office of the Vice President has slammed NPP MPs and other Ministers who abandoned parliament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

An advisor to the Veep said the move is unjustifiable, especially at a time the country is reeling under an economic crisis

This comes on the back of criticisms by a section of the populace against the conduct of the NPP MPs who abandoned the debate on the 2023 budget for the Mundial

A technical advisor at the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Office, Dr Kabiru Mahama, has slammed some cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party who abandoned parliamentary business for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo would undoubtedly be appalled by the lack of critical reflection by the MPs whose exit affected the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document.

L-R: Dr Kabiru Mahama; Ministers Dr Opoku Prempeh and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful(Top right) and NPP MPs, including Patrick Boamah and Eugene Boakye Antwi (bottom right) Image Credit: @yussifabdulrahaman.gua

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Going To The Mundial At A Time Ghana Is Reeling Under Crisis Is Unjustifiable - Dr Mahama

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Dr Mahama said the move is unjustifiable, especially when the country is reeling under an economic crisis.

“That exercise of discretion by the cabinet ministers involved in this particular case was exercised without critical reflection on the situation because nothing justifies the fact that you are in this situation, and you go to Qatar to cheer the Black Stars.”

Ghanaians Criticise NPP MPs, Ministers Who Abandoned Budget For Qatar 2022 World Cup

This comes on the back of criticisms by a section of the populace after less than 30 NPP MPs showed up to debate the 2023 budget, which is considered crucial to the government’s efforts to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

In photos and videos which have since gone viral, the Ministers and MPs were captured in Qatar cheering the Black Stars, which has been described as insensitive by several well-meaning Ghanaians.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Dr Ato Forson Slams Ministers For Abandoning Government Business To Attend Mundial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee also slammed ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led government who stormed the ongoing World Cup.

According to Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the ministers who have abandoned government business for the Mundial show their unseriousness in the face of the current economic crisis.

