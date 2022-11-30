The minority in parliament has taken a swipe at ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led government

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is surprised some of the ministers have abandoned government business for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

He says at a time of serious economic crisis, ministers cannot be seen to be choosing the World Cup over the debate on the 2023 budget

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee has slammed ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led government who have stormed the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the ministers who have abandoned government business for the Mundial show their unseriousness in the face of the current economic crisis.

Ranking Member of Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and some Ministers in Qatar, including Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Image Credit: @atoforson2020 Ursula Owusu

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ministers Spotted In Dubai Cheering On Black Stars

This comes on the back of pictures which have gone viral on social media showing some ministers, including communications and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, among others, in Qatar cheering on the senior national team.

Taking to his Twitter page to comment on the development, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP questioned why the ministers and other members of parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had left the debate on the 2023 budget to be in Qatar.

“At a time of serious economic crisis, Cabinet Ministers and MPs should not abandon the important business of budget consideration to go and watch football in Qatar! The optics are bad! We need to show we are serious about resolving the crisis!” he said.

Akufo-Addo Flies To Qatar To Cheer On Black Stars In Their Game Against The Selection of Portugal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that news that president Nana Akufo-Addo has flown commercial to Qatar ahead of the Black Stars game against The Selection of Portugal later Thursday, November 24, had been greeted with mixed reactions on social media.

According to reports, Akufo-Addo flew first class with his entourage on Wednesday, November 23 to motivate the technical team and the players in Ghana's opening game at the football Mundial.

