The defeated National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has broken his silence after the party’s congress

Ofosu-Ampofo was beaten fair and square by the immediate past General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Ahead of the congress, Ofosu-Ampofo was accused of being in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A former National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has broken his silence after his loss in Saturday’s national delegates congress.

Ofosu-Ampofo, who faced stiff competition from the immediate past General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, eventually lost his position.

Defeated NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in a pensive mood Image Credit: @baba.musah3

Ofosu-Ampofo Accused Of Being In Bed With NPP

Ahead of that congress, the defeated chairman faced a barrage of criticisms of his leadership style amid accusations he was in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement conceding defeat, Ofosu-Ampofo expressed fear over how the attacks will likely affect the party’s agenda to wrestle power from the NPP.

NDC's Unity Would Inadvertently Be Affected By Insults And Name-Calling Ahead Of Saturday's Congress - Ofosu-Ampofo

According to him, the insensitivity displayed by some aspirants would inadvertently affect the party’s unity and have dire consequences during the 2024 general elections.

“While this elections needlessly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our Party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion,” he said in a statement.

He, however, assured that he is committed to helping the party achieve its agenda to return to power.

NDC Congress: Former President Mahama Charges Newly Elected Executives To Cut Short Jubilation And Get To Work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2020 presidential candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, had congratulated the newly elected national executives of the party.

In a speech at the just-ended congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, the former president charged the newly elected executives to hit the ground running.

According to him, they have to cut their celebrations short and get to work since the 2024 general election is very critical.

