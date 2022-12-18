Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the newly elected national executives of the NDC

Mahama called on them to cut short their jubilation and get to work since the battle ahead was arduous

The party on Saturday, December 17, 2022, went to congress to elect executives on a four-year mandate

The 2020 presidential candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has congratulated the newly elected national executives of the party.

In a speech at the just-ended congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, the former president charged the newly elected executives to hit the ground running.

L-R: Former President Mahama and newly elected Chairman and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Fifi Kwetey Image Credit: @philipkashow.hamenoo.1 @citi973

Source: Facebook

Hit The Ground Running - Mahama Charges New NDC Executives

According to him, they have to cut their celebrations short and get to work since the 2024 general election is very critical.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said the task ahead is arduous, which requires the executives to focus on their various mandates.

“ I believe they understand the responsibility that has been thrust on their shoulders. So this celebration must be very short. We must cut the celebration and get to work immediately.”

John Mahama: Former President Calls On Rank And File Of NDC To Unite For Election 2024

Mahama also called for unity among the rank and file of the party and rallied both victors and losers to put aside their differences and work in harmony since there was enough room under the umbrella for everyone.

NDC Congress: Asiedu Nketia Wins Chairmanship Race After Beating Ofosu-Ampofo In Landslide Victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketia had, in a landslide victory, clinched the National Chairmanship position from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo. Asiedu Nketia, the immediate past General Secretary, in a keenly contested election, polled 5,569 of the valid votes cast to secure his landslide victory.

The 65-year-old politician who had served in the General Secretary position for the last 17 years secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition. The incumbent, Ofosu-Ampofo, polled 2,892 votes representing 33.81 per cent, while the other candidates in the race, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei, also managed 38 and 52 votes, respectively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh