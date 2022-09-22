President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s stance that the Russian-Ukrainian war is to be blamed for the downfall of the African economy

According to him, each bullet or bomb that hits a target in Ukraine hits African pockets directly, which in turn exacerbates the economic crisis currently ongoing

Speaking at the UN General Assembly held in New York, USA, President Akufo-Addo said the invasion had aggravated an already worsening economic situation in Ghana and Africa as a whole

Speaking at the United Nation’s 77th General Assembly in New York, the USA, the president of Ghana reiterated the position of several high-ranking government officials that the invasion of Ukraine is the bane of the country’s current economic crisis.

In his address to world leaders, President Akufo-Addo outlined how the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Africa into the worst recession for half a century. He added that the economic challenges were exacerbated by the war in the Eastern European country, which directly affected lives in Africa.

“As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation. It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa. Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa.”

Explaining further, he said the world does not have the luxury of being able to pick and choose which big problem to solve.

He added that none of those problems could wait as the economic turbulence experienced requires an urgent and immediate solution.

Ghana is reeling from a looming economic crisis which officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) mainly attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Even though that position has been corroborated by the IMF, which is negotiating a bailout package for the country, some members of the largest opposition NDC and some well-meaning Ghanaians believe the crisis is self-inflicted, and a result of the mismanagement and incompetence of the current Akufo-Addo led government.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, had expressed surprise that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined the fray to wrongly blame the twin disasters of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war for Ghana's economic challenges.

According to him, the Covid pandemic and the less-than-one-month Ukraine-Russia war only took advantage of pre-existing negative conditions in the economy.

