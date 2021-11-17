The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has indicated that all tolls on public rates and bridges have been abolished.

According to him, workers at the various toll booths will be reassinged.

Ofori Atta stated that the directive takes effect immediately.

He added that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll paying more universal

More soon...

Source: Yen.com.gh