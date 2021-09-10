The Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration is clearly high on industrialisation through its flagship programme, the 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F) initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Akufo-Addo has once again commissioned a factory under the 1D1F initiative.

He commissioned the GH¢6.07 million Hohoe Technology Solutions Centre during his one-day working visit to parts of the Volta region.

Akufo-Addo commissions GH¢6.07m Hohoe Technology Solutions Centre (photos) Photo credit: Eugene Arhin

Source: Facebook

The centre is one of the five (5) new facilities being established by the Rural Enterprise Programme of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The functions of the Technology Solution Centre include the production of spare parts and repair services for district factories and oil and gas industry, the manufacturing of agro-processing equipment, and the provision of training for human resource capacity building

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Below are some photos from the commissioning event;

As usual, the photos from the commissioning has drawn a lot of reactions, as most people believe this is a step in the right direction towards inductralisation.

Archibald Gyasi said this is a clear path towards industralisation

A clear path towards Ghana's industrialisation.

Togbe Ngoryifiaga says he has been to the Volta region more than the NDC did when it was in power.

He has technically been to the ‘Volta region’ since assuming office more than any of the umbrella presidents since 2009. We need to be learning a lot from politics!

Franklin Attakora Boateng said NPP has the poorest communication team ever.

Npp communicators needs to retire because they don't talk about important stuff like these but the unnecessary. Sometimes I wonder if they even know their job. NPP has the poorest communication team ever. You make people insult the president for free.

Roland Boison prayed there is a sustainable plan in place.

Thank you, Mr President, for these initiatives but I pray we have the plan to ensure sustainability through a good maintenance scheme.

Nana Bae said Akufo-Addo is really working against the odds.

This man is really working against all odds.

Akufo-Addo commissions cassava and yam factory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 1 District 1 Factory seems to be yielding a lot of results when it comes to job creation.

On the president's recent tour of the regions, he has commissioned some factories under the 1D1F initiative.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Akufo-Addo has commissioned CH Global Limited, the GH¢10 million yam and cassava processing factory.

This factory will be operating under the Akufo-Addo government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The factory is located at Addo Nkwanta, in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region. CH Global Limited processes an average of 120 tubers of yam per hour, resulting in 60 bags of processed yam chips and yam balls. In all, a total of 254 people are being employed by this factory.

Source: Yen.com.gh