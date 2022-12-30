Bawumia is claiming that Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has built more infrastructure for Ghana than any other since independence

He claims five years of Akufo-Addo's government has built more roads, factories and even airports than any other government since 1957

Vice president Bawumia made the claims when he spoke at the NPP's thanksgiving service on December 29, 2022

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the current government as the best in Ghana’s history, claiming that available facts show five years of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government beats any other government since independence in 1957.

He suggests that Akufo-Addo’s government has achieved more than the government of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who historians say built some of Ghana’s most important infrastructure.

“We have built more roads…there is no government that has built more roads than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We have built more factories than any other government since independence. We have built more airports than any other government," he said.

Dr Bawumia made the controversial claim when he spoke at the New Patriotic Party’s thanksgiving service on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

He also said the Nana Akufo-Addo government also built more interchanges than any other government in the 4th Republic.

He did not put out evidence of the development achievements under the government in which he serves as head of the economic management team, but said he has data to back the claims.

He was confident the coming year, 2023, will be better despite the hardships of 2022.

“No harm will befall us in the coming year 2023, as we prepare to elect our presidential candidate as well as parliamentary candidates. We pray to God to see us through the incoming primaries.

“God is our only hope, we pray to him to protect us and make our primaries a successful one devoid of any untoward issues. We are praying and pleading to God to shower his blessings on NPP,” he said.

Cedi Appreciation And Victory in 2024 Elections Dominate Prayer Topics

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the governing NPP gathered recently for a mammoth thanksgiving service to mark the end of 2022.

At the event attended by bigwigs of the party, the cedi's decline against the dollar and evil planners dominated prayers.

It was at this even that the vice president also touted what he claims to be the Akufo-Addo administration's unprecedented achievements in development.

