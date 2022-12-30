The governing NPP gathered recently for a mammoth thanksgiving service to mark the end of 2022

At the event attended by bigwigs of the party, the cedi's decline against the dollar and evil planners dominated prayers

The vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also touted what he claims to be the Akufo-Addo administration's unprecedented achievements in development

When stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) met at the party’s headquarters on December 29, 2022, for an end of year thanksgiving service, the cedi’s woes featured prominently on the agenda.

Victory in the 2024 general elections and a favourable economy in 2023 also featured prominently in fervent prayers by party members, many of who were clad in all-white garments.

NPP National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyanfuah, blamed many of the country’s woes under the party’s leader and president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on evil schemers.

Speaking in Twi Gyanfuah said while the NPP government was planning good things for the country, these evil-schemers were also planning bad things.

“They’ve been planting evil, planting disgrace and making sure that every good thing we are doing fails. We must pray to God,” she said in Twi.

She said God was already working wonders for the country because in it was unprecedented that the cedi would appreciate in December but that is what has happened to the local currency.

To Kate Gyanfuah, none of the country’s woes could be attributed missteps or bad decisions by the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua also disclosed that the party has resolved to hold a National Prayer Day on the last Wednesday of every month.

Kodua, a private legal practitioner, is certain God will look favourably on the NPP government and its policies if the party did that.

He admitted that the party has indeed turned away from God after securing victory in the 2016 elections.

“We did it with the face of God in 2016 and we backslid because complacency set in as we got into government in 2020,” he was sincere.

The thanksgiving service was under the auspices of vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia who also told an ecstatic crowd of NPP supporters that the current government beats every other government in the history of Ghana when it comes to infrastructure.

“We have not built all the roads, but we are still working and so we are stating that there is no government in the 4th Republic than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” were among his opening remarks at the event.

Akufo-Addo’s Attempt To Get Public Commendation For Cedi Appreciation Slammed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Franklin Cudjoe has said the president and his team of economists do not deserve credit for the cedi's appreciation.

According to the IMANI founding president, the managers of the economy have not taken any worthy decision that would warrant praise for the cedi's appreciation against the dollar.

In his view, the president was being cheeky in suggesting that he deserved commendation for the cedi's recent fortunes.

