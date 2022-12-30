Sarah Adwoa Safo, Charles Adu Boahen, and Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa are included in a list of government appointees dismissed by President Akufo-Addo

The said appointees were relieved of their portfolios for one reason or another other with the notorious one being the sacking of Adu Boahen on corruption allegations

President Nana Akufo-Addo has largely kept faith with his appointees and hardly embarks on a reshuffling spree

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is clothed with powers in the 1992 constitution to appoint and sack over 5,000 appointees during his tenure in office.

The nature of Ghanaian politics which allows the ‘winner-takes-all’ practice enjoins the president to appoint a huge number of party faithful and well-accomplished Ghanaians to the council of state, ministerial positions, chief executives of state-owned companies and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

L-R: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Yaw Kwakwa (middle top), Prof Opoku-Amankwa (middle bottom) and Charles Adu Boahen Image Credit: @ebenezernewmann.afanyidadzie Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa @sarah.adwoasafo.18

Source: Facebook

The rest include chairmen and members of boards of public enterprises and other quasi-state companies, members of university governing councils, presidential staffers, and special assistants, among others.

NPP Has The Men And Women To Deliver - Akufo-Addo

Since assuming the reins of government on January 7, 2017, the president boldly declared that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had the men and women to deliver in all sectors under his leadership to advance his “Ghana beyond aid” agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Subsequently, a record number of ministerial appointments well in excess of 110 were named to man the affairs of the country.

Despite huge public backlash, the president kept faith with the number and save for one or two mini-reshuffles, still operated the huge size of government.

With a second-term mandate firmly secured, the president even though scrapped some of the earlier ministries, is still said to be operating the largest government size in the history of the country.

Akufo-Addo Publicly Backs Appointees Despite Reshuffle Calls

Consistently, he time without number publicly endorsed his appointees despite vehement opposition by party members and well-meaning Ghanaians.

However, the president has not shied away from cracking the whip on some appointees whose deeds may not have sat down too well with him.

In 2022, two of such ministers of state, and some heads of governmental institutions were shown the exit. YEN.com.gh compiles the list below:

‘Absentee’ Adwoa Safo Sacked As Gender Minister

President Nana Akufo-Addo after enduring the continuous absence from the country of Sarah Adwoa Safo who doubled as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the member of parliament for Dome-Kwabenya finally relieved her of her ministerial duties.

The embattled mp had left town unceremoniously for the United States of America to take care of what she described as an urgent family business.

The governing party’s slim lead in parliament was thus reduced which some say had a heavy toll on government business in the house.

Mention is made of the prolonged debate and delay in the approval of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) to buttress arguments that Adwoa’s absence gave the minority the impetus to stall the passage of the bill.

Government officials say the delay in the passage of the levy has accounted for the shortfall in revenue expected to be garnered from the proceeds.

The decision to relieve Adwoa Safo from her duties as a minister on July 28, 2022, came a few hours after Parliament was compelled to adjourn a heated debate on whether to kick her out and vacate her seat for absenteeism.

‘Influence-peddler’Adu Boahen Sacked as Minister of State Following Anas Expose

On the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022, the presidency relieved Charles Adu Boahen of his portfolio as Minister of State at the Finance Minister following the Anas expose.

The undercover work by the ace investigative journalist captured the minister disclosing that vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs only $200,000 to give his support to an investor.

Dr Bawumia in a swift rebuttal dismissed the allegations. The conduct and the allegations levelled against Adu Boahen were subsequently referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Yaw Kwakwa Sacked During Official Engagement With Stakeholders

Yaw Kwakwa on the last day of January 2022 got to know of his dismissal as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) while on an official engagement with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport.

The MPs were on a fact-finding mission after the public spat between the GACL and McDan Aviation over the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 1 for the latter’s private jet services.

Oblivious of the decision to terminate his appointment on that very day, Kwakwa insisted he was still at post saying nobody had communicated the president’s decision to him.

“I have no idea about what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated, and even if that is the case, I will cross the bridge when I get there,” he said.

Return Back To Your Teaching Job At KNUST – Akufo-Addo Fires Prof Opoku-Amankwa

Years after leaving behind lecture halls to assume an administrative role as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, received a rude awakening that bolted him back to the reality that he served at the pleasure of the president.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s termination was announced in a letter dated Monday, October 17, 2022, with the excuse that the:

“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer.”

As the president’s constitutionally mandated 8-year fixed term in office comes to a close, will the president bring the needed spark in his government in 2023?

Already there are speculations that some old hands including Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto will be relieved of their positions to enable them to concentrate on their presidential ambitions.

Some are also anticipating the exit of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta after the country secures an Executive-board level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout package.

2022 In Retrospect: Funny Moments In Ghanaian Politics Captured On Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that while 2022 was a particularly difficult year for the Ghanaian economy and translated into an unprecedentedly high cost of living for the ordinary citizen, there were also funny moments that lessened the stress and desperation.

From vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia being nicknamed 'Economic Maguire' for "scoring own goals", to president Nana Akufo-Addo mocking the Minority with a funny gesture during the state of the nation address, these are some of the funny moments in Ghanaian politics in 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh