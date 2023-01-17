The immediate past minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has officially handed over affairs of the ministry

Alan resigned from the Akufo-Addo government a fortnight ago to enable him to focus on his presidential ambitions

On Monday, January 16, 2023, he went to the ministry for the last time to hand over to caretaker Trade Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the immediate past minister of Trade and Industry has officially handed over the affairs of the ministry.

Alan on Monday, January 16, 2023, visited the ministry for the last time to hand over to caretaker Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

L-R: Caretaker Trade Minister Samuel Jinapor and Alan Kyerematen Image Credit: @alankyerematen

Source: Facebook

Alan resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government, a fortnight ago to enable him to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Alan Slugs It Out With Bawumia, Ken Agyapong, Others For NPP Flagbearer

He faces a stiff contest against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong and a former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest of the personalities who have indicated their interest in the NPP’s flagbearer slot include Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimoh and Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey.

Abu Jinapor Pledges Commitment To Work Hard To Steer Affairs Of Trade Ministry Till Substantive Appointment Is Made

Speaking to the media after handing over the ceremony, Abu Jinapor pledged his commitment to work with all stakeholders and partners to steer the affairs of the Trade and Industry Ministry until a substantive Minister is appointed.

Pictures of that brief ceremony have surfaced online and elicited reactions some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Akufo-Addo Reassigns Trade Ministry To Abu Jinapor After Backlash For Assigning It To Ofori-Atta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that amid the public backlash for assigning the vacant trade and industry ministry to Ken Ofori-Atta, President Akufo-Addo changed his mind.

He re-assigned the ministry to Abu Jinapor, the lands and natural resources minister until he finds a substantive replacement for Alan Kyerematen.

