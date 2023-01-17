Alan Kyerematen Officially Hands Over To Caretaker Trade Minister Abu Jinapor To Pursue Presidential Ambition
- The immediate past minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has officially handed over affairs of the ministry
- Alan resigned from the Akufo-Addo government a fortnight ago to enable him to focus on his presidential ambitions
- On Monday, January 16, 2023, he went to the ministry for the last time to hand over to caretaker Trade Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor
Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the immediate past minister of Trade and Industry has officially handed over the affairs of the ministry.
Alan on Monday, January 16, 2023, visited the ministry for the last time to hand over to caretaker Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.
Alan resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government, a fortnight ago to enable him to pursue his presidential ambitions.
Alan Slugs It Out With Bawumia, Ken Agyapong, Others For NPP Flagbearer
He faces a stiff contest against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong and a former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.
The rest of the personalities who have indicated their interest in the NPP’s flagbearer slot include Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimoh and Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey.
Abu Jinapor Pledges Commitment To Work Hard To Steer Affairs Of Trade Ministry Till Substantive Appointment Is Made
Speaking to the media after handing over the ceremony, Abu Jinapor pledged his commitment to work with all stakeholders and partners to steer the affairs of the Trade and Industry Ministry until a substantive Minister is appointed.
Pictures of that brief ceremony have surfaced online and elicited reactions some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.
Egya Adam
Our great leaders
Ebo Buckman
Fantastic! Now the road is clear
Sir-Obama Pokuase-ll
Did you plan to wear almost the same color of attire? Lol
Mpraeso Mayor Kwadwo Owusu
Kudos Chief! You served well. It's now time to assume a higher calling and role as NPP's 2024 Flagbearer and subsequently President of Ghana.
Pascal Owusu
Be vigilant. Do your campaign well . The Government machinery is against you but,God will see you through.
Hassan Modow Duah
The only messiah of our unemployment situation in Gh, In shaa Allah you are the next to lead Ghana
Louis Nana Tuffour
You have served the government and the country very well❤
Akufo-Addo Reassigns Trade Ministry To Abu Jinapor After Backlash For Assigning It To Ofori-Atta
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that amid the public backlash for assigning the vacant trade and industry ministry to Ken Ofori-Atta, President Akufo-Addo changed his mind.
He re-assigned the ministry to Abu Jinapor, the lands and natural resources minister until he finds a substantive replacement for Alan Kyerematen.
