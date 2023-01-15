President Nana Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, January 14, 2023, to Wednesday, 25th January 2023 attend official and private engagements outside the country

The first leg of the president’s visit will take him to the United Arab Emirates where he leads Ghana’s delegation to an Abu Dhabi conference

The second leg of his foreign trip will take him to London for a six-day private visit

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, will from Saturday, January 14, 2023, to Wednesday, 25th January 2023 attend official and private engagements outside the country.

The first leg of the foreign trips will see the president lead a high-powered Ghanaian delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

L-R: President Akufo-Addo on a recent foreign trip and the president on the country's aircraft Image Credit: @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo Joins World Leaders At Abu Dhabi Conference To Discuss Bold Climate Action

Heads of state, policymakers, business titans, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth who are all concerned about the future of our planet will gather at the Abu Dhabi conference, a global initiative supported by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar, to discuss and engage in bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The second leg of the trips will see President Akufo-Addo depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday, January 19, 2022, for a six-day private visit to London.

In his absence, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, would carry out presidential duties in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the minister of energy, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the minister of lands and natural resources, and Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the minister of environment, science, technology, and innovation, are among the government representatives who will be travelling with the president.

COP 27: Akufo-Addo Leads 322-Member Delegation To Climate Change Conference Amid Current Economic Crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, had revealed the number of Ghanaians who represented Ghana at the 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) in Egypt.

According to him, 322 persons attended the event which was held in Egypt with President Akufo-Addo leading the Ghanaian delegation pooled from state and non-state institutions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh