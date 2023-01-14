Former president John Mahama says it is too late for the ministers who have resigned from their positions in the President Akufo-Addo-led government

He reminded Ghanaians that the ministers resigning their roles amid the economic recession played a part in the ''mess''

In a Twitter post, the former president said ''it must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it's so late''

Former president John Mahama has vehemently criticised ministers who have resigned from their positions in the President Akufo-Addo-led government amid the economic turmoil.

He described the situation faced by the country as a ''mess'', saying it is too late for the ministers to desert the ship.

What John Mahama said

''Some members of the Akufo-Addo gov't have realized their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it's so late. It's almost pointless,'' he shared on Twitter.

John Mahama reminds Ghanaians about the roles the resigning ministers played in the economic turmoil

The former president urged Ghanaians not to forget the parts played by the ministers in the mess created by the current administration.

''They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played,'' he added.

The ministers who recently resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government

While the former president did not mention names, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto recently resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led government as Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Food and Agriculture respectively.

Their positions have since been filled by temporary appointees. The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has taken charge of the Agric Ministry while the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor is responsible for the Trade Ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh