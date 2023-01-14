President Nana Akufo-Addo has ended the appointment of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Patrick Seidu

He directed Seidu to hand over his duties and any official property to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before leaving

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Seidu is expected to vacate his position on March 21, 2023

Photo of Patrick Seidu. Credit: Citi News/Radio Bolgatanga.

Details of the letter signed by Frema Osei-Opare

''We wish to inform you that, HE the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March 2023.''

''... We thank you for your services, and we wish you the best in your future endeavours,'' portions of the letter said, according to Citinewsroom.

