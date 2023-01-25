A former Deputy General of the largest opposition NDC has waded into the controversy surrounding the shake-up in the Minority Leadership

Koku Anyidoho who has been sacked from the party for ‘anti-party behaviour’ has expressed his disappointment at the reshuffle

The NDC in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament announced the changes in its leadership which have caused a huge stir online

The massive shake-up in the Minority Leadership has led to varied reactions from a section of the populace including Members of Parliament (MP) alike.

Among those who have waded into the conversation is a former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.

Koku Anyidoho Expresses Disappointment In Minority Leadership Shake-up

In a series of tweets, the sacked party member expressed his disappointment in the decision saying he weeps for his beloved NDC.

He said the changes that have seen the Haruna Iddrisu-led leadership making way for one led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson were borne out of a hidden agenda by the party’s new Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Koku Anyidoho Rants On Social Media; Says NDC Has No Future Under Asiedu Nketia

Taking to his Twitter handle, he lamented how the NDC has no future under the current Chairman.

“Extreme anger brewed in Asiedu-Nketiah’s NDC pot. Lots of fire under the umbrella. I weep for my beloved NDC”, he noted in one of his tweets.

“Oyiwa. The deadly seeds that have been sowed over the years that I continue to talk about, are germinating under the Leadership of Mosquito – the master brain behind lots of the bad seeds.As for me; my vindication lies in the womb of time. ‘A ye pinsoooooooo’ “, another related tweet said.

The comments by Koku has drawn varied reaction from a section of the populace some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@_RichardM11

Just so i remind you, you are no longer a member of the NDC. You were sacked loooonnggg time ago.

@Barowsty_12

U dis man ankasa u are not in normal times.....dis pple have been in position for 6years and there ve been reshuffled so wats de big deal.....ur Akuffo Addo's inability to reshuffle has led him into dis ditch.....

@homealone2266

Does the NDC party belong to one tribe ,,why are the complaining they don’t have a norther in the squad

@ADebiwa

You can weep blood,the change is final and you may read any meaning to is.l am asking you to Go and form your party and live NDC alone.

@CorneliusAckum3

Just as they came we should accept just as they leave, that’s how politics works. No need fighting over this.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Takes Over As Minority Leader As NDC Announces Major Shakeup In Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ranking of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has taken over as the Leader of the Minority Caucus.

In a letter copied to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the NDC’s General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey communicated the changes in its leadership.

The MP for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi Buah, has also been named the Deputy Minority Leader and replaces Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi.

