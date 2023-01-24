The largest opposition NDC has announced a major shake-up in its Minority Leadership in Parliament

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson takes over as the new leader of the NDC caucus

He replaces Haruna Iddrisu with other significant changes including Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak who has been replaced by Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The Ranking of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has taken over as the Leader of the Minority Caucus.

This follows a major shakeup of the party’s leadership.

New Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson with former Leader, Haruna Iddrisu Image Credit: @atoforson2020

In a letter copied to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the NDC’s General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey communicated the changes in its leadership.

The move will see the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP, Dr Ato Forson replace Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

The MP for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi Buah, has also been named the Deputy Minority Leader and replaces Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi.

Other significant changes include Asawase MP, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak who has been replaced by Adaklu MP Governs Kwame Agbodza.

Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada MP, Comfort Doyo-Ghansah have, however, maintained their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.

The changes in the Minority’s leadership have set social media on fire. Some of the comments have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@AnnanPerry

Always good together.✅ Hon Haruna Iddrisu x Dr Ato Forson

@SeshieDela

Chairman Asiedu Nketia and his impeccable General secretary Fiifi Kwatey did the needful by kicking out our leaders in parliament, the most unperforming is Hon Klutsey Avedzi. Haruna Iddrisu and his colleagues talk without acting . Long overdue A perfect example is the E- Levy

@toyibneymar

Breaking news! Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has been removed as the minority leader in parliament. Beware that no consultation was done with the minority caucus before his removal. At the end, JM reigns supreme! Aluta continua!

@kwame_amoh

This NDC leadership changes in Parliament is someway for me. I can't wrack my brains around it...Ato Forson for Haruna Iddrisu...Muntaka out?

@voAmponsah

They have made changes to their Parliamentary Leadership. Both Hon. Muntaka and Hon. Haruna Iddrisu removed. One is afraid. 3y3 zu!

