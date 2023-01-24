Supporters of the largest opposition NDC in the Northern regional capital, Tamale have massed up at the party’s office

This follows the massive shakeup in the minority leadership that was announced by the party

The supporters who are against the move argue it will affect the party's chances in the 2024 elections

The massive change in the Minority leadership announced by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has incurred the wrath of some supporters.

The party’s followers in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale are up in arms with the hierarchy of the party over the shock move.

NDC Replaces Minority Parliamentary Leadership

A letter addressed by the NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin announced the change in leadership with Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson replacing Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader.

Moments after the news went viral over the shakeup, the supporters protested saying it won't augur well for the party’s chances in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Scores of NDC Supporters Besiege Party's Office Following Shakeup

The supporters numbering close to a hundred have besieged the office seeking answers to the change.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed who was the first to kick against the reshuffle questioned why the party is bringing in inexperienced MPs to steer the affairs of the Minority Caucus.

“The timing is completely wrong. What is the basis of changing our parliamentary leadership? They are only taking away the most experienced leaders and bringing in the less experienced ones. Nobody told them we are dissatisfied with the leadership. Who told them we are unhappy with their performance?” the MP said.

