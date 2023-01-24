NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party decided to reshuffle its leadership in Parliament as part of a strategy to secure victory in 2024

The NDC chairman said Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been chosen to replace Haruna Iddrisu to enable the party face the NPP when it comes to arguments on the economy on the floor of the House

Speaking on Starr FM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, he dismissed suggestions that the party executives have a malicious intent in the decision to reshuffle the Minority leadership

The national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has dismissed suggestions that the decision to change the party's leadership in Parliament is informed by a malicious intent.

Asiedu Nketia has explained that the changes are part of a bigger strategy the NDC is adopting to secure victory during general elections in 2024.

“Going into 2024 the debate is going to be principally on the economy and so we need to put our best foot forward so we can match the NPP in that area,” he told Accra-based Starr News on January 24, 2023.

He explained that Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, NDC MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, a distinguished finance and economic expert will do an excellent job in countering the NPP Majority caucus on debates on the economy.

Also, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Boah, MP for Ellembele and an energy expert, will face the NPP caucus on energy, while Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, an expert on infrastructure, will do same in his area of expertise.

He said these were some the reasons they have substituted the current NDC leadership in Parliament.

He said the idea is not to "dethrone" any member of the Minority leadership.

Ato Forson takes over as Minority leader

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the largest opposition party in Ghana has announced a major shake-up in its leadership in Parliament.

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has taken over as the new leader of the NDC caucus, replacing Haruna Iddrisu.

Also, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak's position as Minority whip has been taken over by Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

NDC supporters in Tamale storm party office over parliamentary changes

The changes have been met by agitations in parts of the country.

YEN.com.gh has reported that in Tamale, hundreds of NDC supporters have stormed the party office to demand answers.

Party supporters massed up at the party’s office to express their discontent with the decision by the executives.

Some of the supporters fear the move could rather affect the party's chances in 2024.

