Nana Akufo-Addo's government has been accused of scamming Ghanaians with his Agenda 111 health infrastructure proposals

The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 toured the Adeiso project site and found that it has been overrun with weeks and huge stones

Kwabena Minkah Akandoh, ranking member on Parliament's Health Committee, told the media that the contractor abandoned the project after pocketing $1.3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Minority in Parliament have found that the Adeiso project site for the Agenda 111 has overgrown with weeds, although a whopping $1.3 million has been reportedly paid to the contractor.

The Members of Parliament from the opposition NDC made the finding when they visited the town located at the Upper West Akim district of the Eastern Region as part of a tour of some of the project sites for the mammoth health infrastructure project.

"The contractor [last] came to the site around the 31st January, 2022," Kwabena Minkah Akandoh, ranking member on Parliament's Health Committee, told the media.

L-R: The Adeiso Agenda 111 project site as published by the media that followed the Minority entourage and president Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

Akufo-Addo's ambitious Agenda 111 project

The Agenda 111 is president Akufo-Addo's grand plan to construct a well-resourced hospital in every part of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The project involves either the construction or upgrading of the construction hospitals in each of the 101 district in Ghana and the construction of six regional hospitals in the newly created regions,.

The project also includes the construction of two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts of Ghana and a regional hospital in the Western Region.

The government said the project will fix the 65-year gap in infrastructural development in Ghana.

In August 2021, government announced that it has secured $100 million through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) to start project construction.

Progress of work on Agenda 111 is disappointing

Speaking to journalists who followed the Minority on Wednesday, January 25, Akandoh said the government has been deceptive in how the project has been handled in Adeiso and other parts of the country.

“It was our expectation that when we got here [Adeiso], much progress would have been made. But unfortunately, what we see here is not the case,” he lamented.

It is the Minority's position that the Agenda 111 policy is nothing but a big scam because there is nothing to show for it after huge sums of money have been expended.

Governance expert accuses government of looting state cash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has accused government officials of looting state money.

Dr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu says the plundering was done under the guise of fighting COVID-19.

His comment comes on the heels of the report by the Auditor-General into the transactions by the government at the height of the pandemic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh