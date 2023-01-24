Two members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project have called for its immediate halt

The duo, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba are demanding an audit of the project’s expenditures

The project has been mired in controversy ever since it was announced by President Akufo-Addo

The controversy surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral project doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.

Ever since President Nana Akufo-Addo announced its construction, well-meaning Ghanaians have raised issues of accountability and transparency with some questioning whether it’s a priority project at all.

L-R: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba Image Credit: @TheIsraelLaryea

Source: Twitter

Two members of the Board of Trustees of the project appear to have been moved by the sentiments of the ordinary Ghanaian and demanding its immediate halt.

The two eminent clergymen, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba want the project suspended pending an audit into its expenditures.

In a memo sent to the Board of Trustees on Monday, January 23, 2023, the duo said the move is necessary for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

“That in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognised accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral. Auditors will also audit the overall cost of the project. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of activities of the Board of Trustees,” excerpts of the memo said.

According to a report on myjoyonline, the duo also added that the project is put on further hold till the economic conditions in the country improve.

National Cathedral: Rockson Dafeamekpor Demands Rev. Kusi-Boateng Step Aside Pending Probe Into Allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor had also called on a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng immediately resigns.

According to the NDC MP, the revered man of God should be made to step aside if he fails to resign pending investigations into the allegations levelled against him.

