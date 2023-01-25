The National Cathedral board of trustees has said ongoing investigation by CHRAJ will settle the controversy about its financial and other transactions

Apostle Opoku Onyinah, the chairman of the board, has said the board will cooperate with the CHRAJ to probe the allegations by opposition NDC MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed not long ago that a private company JNS Talent Centre co-founded by a member of the board of trustees, Rev Kusi-Boateng, received GH¢2.6 million from the cathedral under questionable circumstances

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat has said the ongoing investigations into allegations of questionable transactions by the secretariat is timely.

Chairman of the board, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, has said what ever the outcome of the probe by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), it will strengthen the confidence of the critical Ghanaian public in the project.

In a press statement, Apostle Onyinah said CHRAJ, the constitutionally mandated body to look into matters of procurement and accountability in state projects, has already made the board a respondent in the ongoing investigations.

"The Board will cooperate fully with CHRAJ in its work,” Opoku Onyinah said in the statement dated January 24, 2023.

Allegations of questionable financial transactions against National Cathedral

Although the opposition NDC legislator for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the cathedral secretariat of engaging in many questionable transactions, he recently petitioned the CHRAJ about a GH¢2.6 million cash transfer to JNS Talent Centre.

That private company has Kwabena Adu Gyamfi listed as one of the three board of directors.

However, according to Ablakwa, Adu Gyamfi is the same person as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, currently the secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral.

CHRAJ's probe will prove that National Cathedral project is transparent

In the January 24 statement, Opoku Onyinah also stated that although there have been many allegations of underhand dealings and non-accountability in the execution of the project, the findings by CHRAJ will settle matters.

"It is the hope and trust of the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana that once these nagging issues are satisfactorily dealt with, the public interest and confidence in the project would be restored..." the statement said.

Minority blocks GH¢80m funding for project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that in December last year, the Minority blocked the allocation of GH¢80 million for the controversial national cathedral project at the committee level.

The Trade and Industry Committee voted against the allocation for the cathedral project by 11 to 10 majority decision.

Minority MPs say the country does not need such a cash-demanding project considering its current economic situation.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is championing the project that he believes holds spiritual and economic benefits for Ghana.

