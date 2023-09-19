COP Alex Mensah has confirmed rumours that he will be contesting the Bekwai seat

The seat is being held by NPP's Joseph Osei Owusu who pundits say will not contest in 2024

The announcement by COP Mensah follows his retirement from the police service and rumours that he has very strong links with the NPP

COP George Alex Mensah, the senior police officer whose voice was captured on a secret audio calling for the removal of the current head of the police administration Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has confirmed rumours that he will contest the Bekwai seat.

The recently-retired Commissioner of Police told Twi-speaking Angel FM that he had always wanted to enter politics and his retirement from the service affords him with the opportunity to do so.

“I have thought about going into Parliament for a very long time. You know I am a citizen of Asante Bekwai. I come from Bekwai, so I am going to contest," he disclosed.

The Asante Bekwai seat is currently held by the governing NPP's Joseph Osei Owusu.

COP Mensah confirms rumours about his strong NPP links

According to the NDC, when COP Mensah appeared before the parliamentary committee probing his involvement in the leaked tape, he understated his allegiance to the governing NPP.

Opposition NDC's Yaw Brogya Genfi disclosed not long ago that plans are far advanced to launch COP Alex Mensah's political career soon.

Genfi said at the time that COP Alex Mensah was lacing his boots to contest the Bekwai parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.

COP retired from the police service on Sunday, September 17, 2023, opening up the opportunity for him to pursue his political dreams.

