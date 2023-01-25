The controversial National cathedral project has finally heeded calls for accountability

In a statement, the Board of Trustees has subjected the project to a normal statutory audit

This comes after board members Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba added their voices to calls for transparency of the expenditure for the project

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has succumbed to public pressure and subjected the project to a normal statutory audit.

This comes after some board members Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba added their voices to the calls for greater transparency of the project.

The project has been mired in controversy ever since sod was cut for it in 2018.

National cathedral Engages Deloitte To Audit Project

In response to what the Board says are the recent nagging issues surrounding the construction of the project, it has engaged the services of an international firm, Deloitte for the audit work to begin.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah said the statutory audit of all transactions carried out so far will commence soon.

“The Board is already in discussions to engage Deloitte, which accepted to be the auditors when the National Cathedral was registered, to commence the normal statutory audit”, the Board Chairman, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah said in a statement.

Also, the Board says it is open to a separate independent audit by Parliament after it submitted all relevant documents to the house last December.

The move by the board has elicited mixed reactions some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Finally,I just hope after all probes and appropriate investigations all culprits will face due sanctions

Ernest Adjenim Boateng

If it is of God, the Cathedral shall come to pass

Ebenezer Annan

This is good, parliament ought to take the challenge

Godswill Adebayo Mortey

Refund all government monies, buy the land and compensate those affected. Don't allow any appointment from the presidency or any future presidency. Take the project as project for the church and own it. You don't need to finish the project in your life times, some cathedrals took more than 50 years to complete. Once it's for the church even if you are no more your generations will inscribe your names as the foundation leaders of the cathedral.How you guys are going about it with state support will never help. Also change the design, the architectural work for the project has made the project too expensive. Most of the things will be imported and some specifically made for the building. Get design that will be possible get things done here locally.

National Cathedral: Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba Call For Immediate Halt Of Project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba appear to have been moved by the sentiments of the ordinary Ghanaian and demanding the halt of the project's construction.

The two eminent clergymen want the project suspended pending an audit of its expenditures.

In a memo sent to the Board of Trustees on Monday, January 23, 2023, the duo said the move is necessary for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

