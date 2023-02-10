Nana Yaa Jantuah wept on live TV on Thursday, February 9, 2023, during a discussion on the controversial debt exchange programme

The former spokesperson for the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) said the programme is insensitive and poorly thought-through

According to the female politician, the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been extremely incompetent at his job because has driven Ghana into an economic crisis

The former spokesperson for the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) feels it is insensitive for the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to propose a debt restructuring programme that will bring unimaginable hardship to the elderly and senior citizens in Ghana.

“…the old people of this country don’t know how it is going to be. We all don’t know what will happen to our investments…These old people look at them you don’t even care. You make these old people come to the ministry and picket and you don’t even care. These are elders who have worked for this [country],” she sputtered amid tears.

The tough lady's tears on TV3's New Day on February 9, 2023, triggered a barrage of emotional comments to the debt exchange programme.

"Sorry madam,many are crying in silence.Your emotions are very genuine. The talk of breaking the 8 is indeed an insult.Ghanaians deserve the treatment.Too ethnocentric. The way they think makes them vulnerable to criminals:just look at the church biz nd u will understand,"@_GlobalPolicy commented.

@tripleabedi said:

"God bless Mrs Jantuah. She got me emotional this morning. Our leaders are not sensitive in any way to the plight of Ghanaians. Example ken Ofori Atta shd be crying when he sees pensioners flooded at the ministry who don't want a haircut on their bonds but He will never cry."

Widely-condemned Domestic Debt Exchange

The DDEP is one of the ways the finance minister hopes to stagger payments on interests on very huge domestic debts.

While many analysts agree that it is understandable for any country to seek to restructure its unsustainable debts, they say the proposals in the Ofori-Atta-led DDEP have poorly thought-through.

The individual bondholders, for instance, believe that the programme will impoverish millions of Ghanaians who bought government bonds when there are better alternatives to dealing with a self-inflicted debt situation.

Ofori-Atta has mismanaged the economy

Nana Yaa Jantuah, who is also General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP) told Roland Walker, host of the NewDay on TV3 that the country is in a current economic and fiscal crisis because of Ofori-Atta's incompetence as a finance minister.

"You have mismanaged the economy, made yourself rich, made your people rich, made everybody rich within your space. And you want to treat Ghanaians like this. How can you treat us like this?” she

98 NPP MPs revive Campaign to get Ofori-Atta fired as minister

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the campaign to get finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta sacked has been revived by the 98 NPP MPs who stalled the process last year.

One of the leaders of the "rebel" MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has said the conditions president Nana Akufo-Addo set before sacking the minister have been met.

Andy Appiah-Kubi and his colleague lawmakers from the governing party believe the finance minister has been incompetent.

