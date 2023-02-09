Ghana could do with some help from the super-rich people in the country to solve the current economic and financial challenges. The businesses of Ernesto Taricone, Sam Jonah, Joseph Siaw Agyepong and Kwabena Awuah-Darko, among others, demonstrate that these men have both the money and ideas to get Ghana back on its feet.

Although Ghana is currently struggling to navigate the choppy waters of the economic and financial crisis, there are very wealthy men who can come together to help the situation.

Ghana’s finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta made a raft of proposals under his oft-criticised Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) to reduce the fiscal burden of huge loans.

The minister also reluctantly went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to apply for $3 billion to support the balance of trade and restore confidence in the economy.

But none of the steps taken by the minister to improve the current economic and financial challenges has included formally approaching successful private business people, either for advice or financial assistance, although for many years about 25 names usually pop up in discussions on the wealthiest dollar millionaires in Ghana.

Sam Jonah, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and Ernesto Taricone continue to flourish with their superb business acumen even though the economy is in shambles.

In this listIcle, YEN.com.gh presents only 7 of Ghana’s wealthiest business people who can easily help the country emerge from the current economic crisis stronger if they wish to do so and are approached.

In Ghana, however, an official or credible worth of any wealthy person is either unavailable or hard to find. So the stated net worths of the wealthy people mentioned in this article are unofficial estimates made by people with some knowledge about their business interests.

1. Ernesto Taricone is among the few dollar billionaires in Ghana

Italian-Ghanaian Ernesto Taricone always sits on top of any list of wealthy people in Ghana with an official net worth of $1.3 billion.

Source of wealth: Agro Business, construction, mining, design, and real estate development.

He could provide valuable insight to the government on how to rake in more cash for the country in real estate and agriculture -- that is if getting him to release some of his cash to the state would be difficult.

2. Sir Sam E. Jonah's business empire is worth $1.2 billion

The net worth of Sir Sam Jonah, a 73-year-year old mining magnate and business mogul has been put at $1.2 million by unofficial sources.

Source of wealth: Mining sector, real estate, agriculture, constructions, financial services, oil and gas services.

He runs successful businesses both in Ghana and South Africa. He has led different organisations such as Ashanti Goldfields which merged with AngloGold in 2004.

3. Michael Ibrahim Mahama's success remains an inspiration

At 51 years, Ibrahim Mahama has established himself as one of the youngest dollar millionaires in Ghana. His net worth is estimated unofficially at $860 million.

Source of wealth: Mining, construction and civil works, hiring heavy-duty equipment, and consulting services.

The popular brother of Ghana's former president John Dramani Mahama has an impressive reputation in the private sector in Ghana and Egypt.

4. Osei Kwame Despite started from very humble beginnings

The 60-year-old from-rags-to-riches man remains one of the most loved rich personalities in Ghana with a net worth of about $800 million.

Source of wealth: Despite Group of Companies -- trading company and with subsidiaries in the media industry.

His ability to successfully diversify his media and other business interests could prove invaluable to the state.

5 Awuah-Darko Family has a long-standing record of business success

The family consists of Kwame Awuah-Darko, Daniel Awuah-Darko Jnr, David Awuah-Darko, and Harold Awuah-Darko. Together the family is estimated to have a net worth of $650 million.

Source of wealth: Vanguard Assurance

It is not clear but there is a strong belief that their fortune is generated from the Vanguard Group of companies.

6. Joseph Siaw Ayepong already has close ties with the government

Joseph Siaw Agyepong's Jospong Group of Companies keeps going strong amid unsubstantiated allegations of underhand dealings. His net worth is estimated at $600 million.

Source of wealth: Waste management, ICT, banking, automobile and equipment.

Already with close ties to the state, Agyepong can provide some advice to the government on how to make huge cash from waste-to-energy or waste-to-fertilizer initiatives.

7. Kwabena Adjare Danquah is wealthy but not very well-known

Kwabena Adjare Danquah is the renowned founding father of Metalex and has accumulated a net worth of $500 million.

Source of wealth: Roofing materials production

His company focuses on the production of premium roofing materials.

Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama others missing on Forbes’ list of super-rich Africans

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that when the Forbes list of Africa's richest persons was released but it did not have any of the popular Ghanaians touted locally as rich.

Forbes’ List Of Richest People In Africa In 2023 didn't include Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama or Osei Kwame Despite.

The Forbes list is topped by Nigeria's Aliko Dangote with over $13 billion, followed by South Africa's Johann Rupert with $10.7 billion.

